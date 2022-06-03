SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With summer celebrations on the mind of Siouxlanders, Sioux City officials have released a reminder for residents after fireworks went on sale Wednesday.

In Sioux City, fireworks can be used only between 1 p.m. and 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4.

The city has been trying to encourage residents to comply with the current rules in town for the safety and comfort of all residents. Sioux City Police Sergeant Jeremy McClure said they may have to step up law enforcement.

“We have to respond to all calls that we normally respond to, all the thefts, the accidents, all the crime in progress and so having these extra calls come in for the fireworks makes it difficult for us to cover everything so we’re asking the public to please discharge the fireworks when its appropriate to do so so we can dedicate resources to where they need to be dedicated to.

The local laws and ordinances differ from state to state and from town to town so make sure you know your local rules before using fireworks.

A list of Sioux City rules and safety tips regarding fireworks can be found below.

When

Fireworks are ONLY permitted July 3 and July 4 between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 11:00

p.m., December 31 from 1:00 p.m. to midnight, and January 1 from midnight to 12:30 a.m.

Where

Discharging fireworks in a public park, city-owned property, or on a public roadway, street, or

alley is strictly prohibited.

Fines

The discharge or possession of fireworks on city property will be subject to a $500 simple

misdemeanor fine and a minimum amount of $250.00 on private property.

Who may discharge

No person under the age 18 shall purchase, possess, or discharge fireworks without parental

supervision. Fireworks shall not be possessed or discharged by persons showing visible signs of intoxication

or drug use.

Enforcement

Violations of these regulations may be reported to the Sioux City Police Department at 279-

6960.

Safety guidelines

Never allow children to play with or ignite firworks

Always make sure the area is safe for fireworks

Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Have a designated shooter

Follow label instructions and use common sense

Never point or throw fireworks at another person

Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containters

Always have a garden hose nearby

Only light one firework at a time and move back quickly

Never attempt to relight a firework

Dispose of spent fire works in a bucket of water and never put them in your garbage

Never experiment with homemade fireworks

Keep your pets inside and comfortable

For more information, visit the City’s website.