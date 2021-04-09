Sioux City firefighters train with electric vehicles

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The technology of cars is evolving and so are the rules and regulations for firefighters while at work.

Knoepfler Chevrolet hosted an electric vehicle extrication training Friday for the Sioux City Fire and Rescue Technical Team.

“We want to ensure that our crews have the proper knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform efficiently, safely, and effectively on the scene,” Lt. Garrett Soldati.

The program is intended to better prepare local firefighters for emergencies involving electric and hybrid vehicles.

“With the number of calls, we get that occur on the roadway we need to be prepared to act efficiently and safely. The electrical vehicle market is obviously increasing across the country,” Soldati.

“There are more and more electric vehicles. It currently represents about 2% of the market. The environment around the electric vehicles is changing and we anticipate more in the future for sure,” said Ben Knoepfler.

Officers say that knowing the threats they face before attacking an electric vehicle fire leads to a quicker, and safer response.

“This gives us the opportunity to not only be instructed on what to look for so that we can extricate victims from a vehicle accident safely but then also maintain our own safety utilizing systems that aren’t typically seen on the roadway,” said Soldati.