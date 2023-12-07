SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – December is the month for toy drives, and local first responders were out shopping for donations on Thursday.

Sioux City firefighters went to a local Bomgaars Thursday afternoon to shop for toys to donate to the Salvation Army of Siouxland for Operation Toys.

The Local #7 spent more than $500 on toys knowing that their purchase will put a smile on a child’s face.

“We want to make sure every kid gets to experience that Christmas magic, and have a toy to open up on Christmas time,” said Neal Paulson, Sioux City Professional Firefighters Union Local #7 president.

This is not the first time Sioux City firefighters have participated in Operation Toys, and it won’t be the last.

“It’s something we’ve been doing for years,” said Paulson. “We will continue to do it, and we really enjoy doing it.”

The Local #7 is familiar with giving back to the community. Last Wednesday, they presented a $10,000 check to several Siouxland charities.