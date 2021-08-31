Sioux City firefighters quickly put out Morningside area fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A fire in the Morningside area of Sioux City was quickly put out Tuesday morning.

Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to the fire at 8:04 a.m. at a residence at the 3600 block of Transit Avenue.

Firefighters saw smoke coming from the front window so they extinguished the flames.

All occupants were away from the building, including when the fire started.

Assistant Fire Chief Dan Cougill told KCAU 9 that no one was injured. He also stated the first apartment will most likely be red-tagged.

The cause of fire is under investigation.