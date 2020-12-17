Sioux City firefighters grow mustaches for a good cause

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Members of the Sioux City Professional Firefighters Local #7 presented a check of more than $400 Wednesday to Support Siouxland Soldiers.

The money was raised through Sioux City Fire Rescue’s annual “Movember” event, in which members donated a small fee to be allowed to grow a mustaches during the month of November.

One member of the Sioux City Fire Rescue said that this event is a great way to bring the department together.

“It brings a lot of morale to everybody on the fire department, it’s a pretty big deal amongst us whoever has the best mustache gets to have bragging rights for the rest of the year, so it’s pretty fun,” said IAFF Local #7 member Derek DeWitt.

Support Siouxland Soldiers said that the money will go towards sending holiday care packages to Siouxland troops deployed overseas.