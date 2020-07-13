UPDATE: Sioux City house flares back up after being extinguished in the morning

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: A house that was on fire earlier Monday morning and been extinguished, has caught on fire once more.

Crews were called again to 109 Main Street in Sioux City after the residence flared up around 12:30 p.m.

The residence had started around 6:15 a.m. and had been extinguished. Crews remained on scene to watch for any flare ups.

This is a developing story. We’ll update as we learn more.

PREVIOUS: Fire crews put out a house fire in Sioux City Monday morning.

The fire was reported at a residence on the 100 block of Main Street around 6:15 a.m.

Lt. Scott Kovarna, a deputy fire marshal, told KCAU 9 that the residence was recently red-tagged for demolition after asbestos was found in it. The asbestos was removed around July 9, the residence was just waiting to be demolished.

No one was injured.

Crews are still on the scene watching for flare-ups, but the demolition has been moved ahead for Monday afternoon.

Kovarna also told KCAU 9 that they believe the fire had been intentional, as the residence had no gas or electricity due to being red-tagged.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Sioux City Fire Rescue at 712-279-6314.

