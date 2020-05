SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City firefighters are once again battling residual flames at the Feed Energy Company plant this weekend.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Sunday night, authorities responded to a call of smoke at the plant.

Sioux City Fire Rescue also battled residual flames at the plant on Saturday afternoon, however, they did stay at the plant until 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning on the lookout for any hotspots.

The cause of the initial fire is still unknown.