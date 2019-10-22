Sioux City fire station receives handmade table

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Fire Rescue Station 3 received a very generous donation from one of their members.

Jim Girard started the build of a shadow box table by hand on July 1. He said he spent over 132 hours on the table.

He used a variety of different wood and used fractal burning on the sides to create details in the table. Also in the table is a hand made ladder, names of 12 fallen firefighters, a repurposed axe and handline inside table.

“With the future generations of probationary firefighters that come through these walls, it’s a good reminder for them that this job is dangerous and we have to operate safe and look out for each other,” said Dustin Johnson with Sioux City Fire Rescue.

The station plans to keep the table for generations.