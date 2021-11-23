Sioux City Fire Rescue’s safety tips for Thanksgiving

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Fire Rescue expects to be busy on Thanksgiving. They report more structure fires on that day that any other day of the year. Deputy Fire Marshal Ryan Collins said one cooking method is particularly dangerous.

“Sioux City Fire Rescue strongly discourages the use of turkey fryers,” Collins said. “They have the potential of going very bad very quickly.”

Collins said people should be at least 10 feet away from any structures if they’re going to use a turkey fryer. He also encourages Siouxlanders to use a meat thermometer.

For people who cook turkeys in an oven, Collins said they should not open the oven door is a fire occurs. He said it’s best to leave the door shut and the fire will usually stop inside the oven.

