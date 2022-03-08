SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With daylights savings day less than a week away, Sioux City Fire Rescue is urging Siouxlanders to check more than just their clocks.

Smoke detectors are life-saving devices, but they require maintenance.

Fire Rescue recommends you test your detectors every month and change the batteries in them every six months.

Deputy Fire Marshal Joe Rodriguez said while some batteries last a long time, a lot of factors can impact a battery before it gets into your smoke alarm.

“Obviously, there’s different qualities, how long the batteries have been on the shelves at the stores, are they rotated, so you can have a look at that to make sure you have good, quality batters in the smoke alarms,” said Rodriguez.

Sioux City Fire Prevention offers free inspection of your smoke detectors and installation if needed through their “SAFE Home” program.