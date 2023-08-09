SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Who is there to save those in the line of duty?

At the now-closed Cresent Park Elementary School, Sioux City Fire Fescue, along with other area departments, took the time to train for one of their own going down in an emergency. In the exercise, firefighters were fitted with a mask over the visor to simulate low visibility, make their way blind to the dummy, secure it, and bring it back out. KCAU 9 spoke with the training team about why it’s so important.

“Again luckily maydays don’t happen very often but when they do, we have to be in good physical condition, mentally prepared and just be able to know the equipment that we’re using to get the job done,” said David Buchheit, Sioux City Fire Rescue.

Buchheit also said that this type of training is rare because they need totally empty buildings that crews aren’t familiar with so they take every chance they get.