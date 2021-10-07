Sioux City Fire Rescue to honor fallen firefighters

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Fire Rescue will be holding a Fallen Firefighters Ceremony on Friday.

The Ceremony will honor fallen firefighters who passed while serving the City of Sioux City and its citizens.

The event will take place at the north side of City Hall on Douglas Street, and the public is invited to attend.

The presentation will begin at 3 p.m., and seating will be available.

The ceremony will be honoring the following firefighters,