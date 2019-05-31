Sioux City Fire Rescue task force assisting with flooding in southwest Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Just south of Council Bluffs in Mills County, a task force with the Sioux City Fire Rescue division has been activated by Iowa Homeland Security to assist FEMA with flood remediation there.

Ten Urban Search And Rescue (USAR) personnel left early Friday morning and made their way to Mills County to help those in the area.

Sioux City's USAR team has 35 members who are ready to deploy to an emergency within minutes..

