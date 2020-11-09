Sioux City Fire Rescue says they aren’t involved with solicited donation campaign

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Fire Rescue is warning the public about a campaign that asks for donations.

Sioux City Fire Rescue said they’ve gotten multiple calls about money collection boxes, merchandise, and other services asking for proceeds that benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial.

The Sioux City Fire Rescue said they aren’t affiliated with this campaign, and they do not request donations. Other fire departments from the area also deny being affiliated with this campaign.

Latest Stories