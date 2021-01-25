Sioux City Fire Rescue says dog killed in Morningside apartment fire, cause being investigated

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Fire Rescue released more information regarding the fire that engulfed a Morningside apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

According to Sioux City Fire and Rescue, crews responded to a structure fire at 1700 Morningside Avenue on Sunday. Upon arrival, firefighters reported heavy smoke visible from the roof area of the three-story apartment building. Upon entering the structure, firefighters located a large fire in a third-floor apartment unit. However, interior conditions rapidly deteriorated and all firefighters were ordered to evacuate the structure.



All occupants of the unit were able to safely evacuate. One occupant was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation. Unfortunately, there was one dog that was confirmed dead due to the fire.



Fire crews worked through the night to suppress the flames and protect the neighboring buildings. The fire was finally brought under control shortly after 2:00 a.m., but several units remained on scene throughout the following day to ensure the fire did not rekindle.



The building consisted of 10 apartment units, four of which sustained heavy fire damage. The remaining units sustained water damage from the suppression efforts. Approximately 20 residents were housed in the apartments and the Red Cross was on scene to assist those displaced.

Sioux City Inspection Services has red-tagged the apartment building as unfit for occupancy.



SCFR Fire Investigators were on scene for most of the day on Monday collecting information and interviewing occupants. Once the fire investigation has been completed, the cause of the fire will be released.