3 Riverside fires intentionally set, Sioux City Fire Rescue says

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Fire Rescue (SCFR) gave an update on three fires that broke out in the Riverside area of Sioux City Wednesday night.

Around 10:06 p.m., SCFR responded to a small fire inside an apartment building located at 5310 ½ Military Road. The residents of the building were alerted to the fire by a working smoke alarm in the hallway and quickly extinguished the flames. The fire was contained in a small rubbish pile in a second-floor hallway.

At apporximately 10:15 p.m., a second fire was reported approximately two blocks away involving a detached residential garage located at 922 Edgewater. A Sioux City police officer was the first to arrive and quickly extinguished the small fire prior to SCFR arrival. Fire damage was limited to a small corner of the detached garage.



Around 10:49 p.m, emergency crews were dispatched to 2114 Boise Ave. for a structure fire involving a single-family residential dwelling. The fire was contained to a small corner of the exterior siding.

There were no reported injuries associated with any of these fires. While the investigations into the fires are ongoing, investigators have determined the fires were intentionally set.



Sioux City Fire Rescue is working closely with the Sioux City Police Department as the investigations continue. Anyone with information regarding these fires is urged to contact the Sioux City Police Department at siouxcitypolice@sioux-city.org or by calling 712-258- TIPS (8477).