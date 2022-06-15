SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire late Tuesday night.

At around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on the 2100 block of West 5th Street.

The Assistant Chief with Sioux City Fire Rescue told KCAU 9 that when they arrived the occupants of the residence had evacuated the home. It was unknown how many residents were inside at the time, but there were no reported injuries resulting from the fire.

The Chief noted that there was smoke in the attic, and they were working to ensure that the flames were extinguished.

Where the fire started and how the fire started are unknown, and officials are investigating.

This is a developing story