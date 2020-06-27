Sioux City Fire Rescue responds to house fire, dog inside

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a house fire at 1905 West 3rd Street Friday evening.

Officials said there was heavy smoke coming from the front of the house on the first floor. No one was taken to the hospital as of 8:45 p.m. A dog was found inside of the house, and the dog was not able to be revived at the scene.

An investigation on this fire is still ongoing as of 8:45 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. If more information becomes available, it will be added.

