SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Crews put out a garage fire on 17th street today, no injuries were reported.

At 3:36 p.m. Sioux City Fire Rescue recieved a report of a structure fire on 1100 block of 17th Street.

Upon arrival the garage was fully eveloped in flames, according to Assistant Cheif, Dan Cougill.

There were no injuries, and the cause is under investigation.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.