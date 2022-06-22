SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Fire Rescue has responded to a report of a fire in a residential area.

A report came in at around 1 p.m. for a structure fire on the 2100 block of Roosevelt Street in Sioux City.

According to Sioux City Fire Rescue Assistant Cheif Robert Wilson, said they got the call in the afternoon at a residence near Riverside.

Wilson stated that most of the fire was on the exterior and they were able to put the fire out within five minutes. He added that there were no occupants in the house at the time of the fire and they got one dog out.

The house was reported to have taken moderate damage.

Picture taken of one story house taken on June 2nd, 2022 by Reporter Nikolas Wilson.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.