SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire Thursday night.

Firefighters received a dispatch to the 1900 block of Pierce Street around 8:55 p.m. for a structure fire at the Ida Apartments.

According to a reporter on the scene, firefighters saw smoke coming from the top floor of the building and once they were inside, they found a large fire in the attic of the building.

All tenants have been evacuated and at least two city buses have been called to the scene to move them to a safe place.

Fire crews have reported having to breakthrough several locked doors to make sure no one was left inside.

Around 10:15 p.m. part of the third floor caught on fire, according to a reporter on the scene.

The Ida Apartment building covers three floors with additional basement units.

Currently, there are no reported injuries to tenants of firefighters.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 will update when more information is available.