UPDATE: Gas leak on Floyd Blvd capped, road reopened

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: Floyd Boulevard has reopened after traffic was blocked this morning as emergency crews responded to a gas leak.

A MidAmerican Energy spokesperson told KCAU 9 that a crew was working at a meter when they noticed the gas leak. It was a 2-inch line that leaked.

The leak was capped line around 10:45 a.m. by the MidAmerican crew. They expect to be finished Thursday afternoon.

PREVIOUS: Officials are on the scene of a gas leak on Floyd Boulevard in Sioux City.

Sioux City Fire Rescue was notified of a gas leak at American Natural Processors at 2901 Floyd Blvd Thursday around 10:10 a.m.

Officials told KCAU 9 that a gas line has been severed, so the building has been evacuated to ensure everyone’s safety. MidAmerican Energy is working to shut off the gas.

As emergency crews are on scene, traffic in the area is being blocked.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.