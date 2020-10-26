Sioux City Fire Rescue respond to burning vehicle

Local News

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A car in Sioux City is deemed a total loss after it caught fire.

The Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to the call of a burning vehicle around 2 p.m. They arrived at the scene at West 19th Street and Center Street. The vehicle was completely engulfed in flames.

The cause is still under investigation.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories