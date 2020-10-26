Sioux City Fire Rescue respond to burning vehicle

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A car in Sioux City is deemed a total loss after it caught fire.
The Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to the call of a burning vehicle around 2 p.m. They arrived at the scene at West 19th Street and Center Street. The vehicle was completely engulfed in flames.
The cause is still under investigation.
