Sioux City Fire Rescue reminds the public on local firework rules, safety guidelines

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Now that some fireworks are legal in Iowa, the Sioux City Fire Rescue (SCFR) has provided several rules and safety guidelines that need to be followed.

The fireworks are ONLY permitted on July 3 and July 4 between 1 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Officials said the discharging of fireworks in a public park, city-owned property, or on a public roadway, street, or alley, is strictly prohibited.

People are only allowed to use fireworks on their own property or a property where written permission is given.

No one under the age of 18 shall purchase, possess, or discharge fireworks without parental supervision.

Fireworks shall not be possessed or discharged by people who are showing visible signs of intoxication or drug use.

Authorities mention that sky lanterns are NOT allowed in Sioux City.

SCFR said violation of any provisions are considered simple misdemeanors. Anyone who violates these regulations will be fined a minimum amount of $250 on private property and $500 on city property.

Officials reported that on average, 180 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries around the Fourth of July holiday. They’re asking everyone to be safe and use extreme caution!

SCFR is always recommending people to leave the fireworks to the professionals, but if you choose to shoot off fireworks, there are some safety guidelines:

Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks

Always make sure the area is safe for fireworks

Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Have a designated shooter!

Follow label instructions and use common sense

Never point or throw fireworks at another person

Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers

Always have a garden hose nearby

Only light one firework at a time and move back quickly

Never attempt to re-light a firework

Dispose of spent fireworks in a bucket of water. NEVER put them in your garbage!

Never experiment with homemade fireworks

Keep your pets inside and comfortable

If you have any questions in regards to these rules and guidelines, or any other fire-related issues, contact the Sioux City Fire Rescue calling them at 712-279-6377 or email them at fireprevention@sioux-city.org.

