Sioux City Fire Rescue remind Siouxlanders of Christmas safety tips

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As Siouxlanders finish up their tree decorations and outdoor Christmas lights, the Sioux City Fire Rescue is taking this time to reminding folks about potential fire starters.

Every year, over 700 home fires begin with decorations during the holiday season. These fires are 100 percent preventable.

Ryan Collins with the Sioux City Fire Department said its best to not overload electrical circuits.

“Fires can occur not only in the outside in the living space where you can see but also inside the wall where you cannot see, so we want people to take the necessary precautions and only stream together the amount of lights manufactures recommend,” said Collins.

Inside your home, Christmas tree-related fires are rare but when they do occur, they are much more likely to be deadly than other types of fires. According to the National Fire Protection Association, a live Christmas tree can be engulfed in flames in a matter of second.

Collins said its best to make sure your live tree is full of moisture.

“Make sure it’s good and steady, the needles are holding tight before you install it, though we recommend cutting off the bottom one to two inches to expose that fresh wood that allows the tree to uptake more water,” said Collins.

Another reminder Collins wants Siouxlanders to be aware of is space heaters. Collin said to never leave one on while you sleep, as well as make sure all objects are over three feet away from the heater.