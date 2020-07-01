Sioux City Fire Rescue receives award from Iowa Donor Network

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tuesday at Fire Station 4, the Iowa Donor Network awarded Sioux City Fire Rescue with their Clinical Excellence Award for their work referring families to the network after a family member has died.

The network said the effort has allowed hundreds of people around the world to lead better lives.

“They happen to be on scene of someone that has passed away or a fatality or an accident. It takes literally two minutes to pick up the phone and call Iowa Donor Network, give them the information and pass it on,” said Liz Ford of the Sioux City Fire Rescue.

The award would have been given to the department at this year’s network conference, but after it was canceled, they decided to do a small ceremony at the station instead.

