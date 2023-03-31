SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Early Friday morning, Sioux City Fire Rescue held a flag-raising event in honor of April’s Donate Life Month with the Iowa Donor Network.

The event was held to help bring awareness to the need for organ donors and to talk about how impactful it can be to donate an organ.

Sioux City Fire Rescue was selected as the Iowa Donor Network’s 2023 LEGACI Award for Leadership. The award is given out to agencies that “go above and beyond to collaborate with IDN and ensure it meets its mission of “Working Together to Transform Lives through Organ and Tissue Donation,” according to a release.

Currently, roughly 100,000 Americans are in need of an organ transplant, and one deceased donor can help many in need.

“They have the impact to save up to eight lives that’s the heart, the lungs, the liver, the kidneys, the pancreas, and the small intestine,” John Jorgensen with the Iowa Donor Network told KCAU 9. “Those are the eight organs that can be transplanted.”

Jorgensen added that Siouxlanders interested in becoming future donors can apply on their next trip to the DMV or on the official Iowa Donor Network website.