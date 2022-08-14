SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Fire fighters worked to put out a fire on Sioux City’s west side on Sunday.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Bob Wilson, there was a report of a garage fire at 3:21 p.m. on West 16th and Summit Avenue.

The chief mentioned that there had been a gas can stored in the garage that played a role in how long it took to put the fire out; however, he specified that the fire was put out quickly.

The garage was detached from the residence, and the total amount of damage to the garage is unknown. There was no reported damage to the home.