SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A fire in a small business was swiftly handled by the Sioux City Fire Rescue team on Saturday.

According to the assistant fire chief with Sioux City Fire Rescue, at around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, crews were called to Mama Lupa’s Sweet Treats on Court Street for a possible structure fire.

Crews arrived to find that the fire was in the basement and was small enough that it was put out in a matter of minutes.

Officials noted that while there was extensive smoke damage, no one was injured during the incident.

