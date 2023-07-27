SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Fire Rescue extinguished a fire at a residence in Sioux City early Thursday morning.

Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to a structure fire on the 1800 block of W. 4th Street at 1:20 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames on the outside of the building.

Kevin Keleher with Sioux City Fire Rescue said that crews were able to get the fire extinguished in about 90 seconds and no one was injured.

Before firefighters arrived, police and neighbors were able to notify the occupants about the fire and Keheler said that it made a big difference in fighting the fire.

“Just like anything, if you see something, say something,” Keleher said. “If this fire would’ve continued, we’d have a lot more damage, possibly have people injured or killed.”

Keleher said that the majority of the damage is on the outside of the building’s exterior but there is some smoke damage inside.