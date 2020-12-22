Sioux City Fire Rescue puts out fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Crews put out a fire Tuesday just a couple of blocks away from Briar Cliff University.

The fire was reported at a residence in the 3000 block of Isabella Street just before 2 p.m.

Officials told KCAU 9 that the fire was external and coming from the roofline.

They think it may be electrical but the cause is still under investigation.

MidAmerican Energy is on scene.

This is a developing story. We’ll update as we learn more.