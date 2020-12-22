SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Crews put out a fire Tuesday just a couple of blocks away from Briar Cliff University.
The fire was reported at a residence in the 3000 block of Isabella Street just before 2 p.m.
Officials told KCAU 9 that the fire was external and coming from the roofline.
They think it may be electrical but the cause is still under investigation.
MidAmerican Energy is on scene.
This is a developing story. We’ll update as we learn more.
Latest Stories
- Trial set for man accused in step-sister’s death
- Florida couple with puppy flee plane on emergency slide before takeoff from New York City
- Sioux City Fire Rescue puts out fire
- Food Bank of Siouxland receives donation of more than 2 tons of food
- Siouxland District Health warns residents of COVID-19 vaccine scams