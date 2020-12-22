Sioux City Fire Rescue puts out fire

Local News

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Crews put out a fire Tuesday just a couple of blocks away from Briar Cliff University.

The fire was reported at a residence in the 3000 block of Isabella Street just before 2 p.m.

Officials told KCAU 9 that the fire was external and coming from the roofline.

They think it may be electrical but the cause is still under investigation.

MidAmerican Energy is on scene.

This is a developing story. We’ll update as we learn more.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories