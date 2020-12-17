Sioux City Fire Rescue put out Westside fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Fire Rescue put out an apartment fire Thursday morning.

Assistant Fire Chief Dan Cougill said crews were called to a fire at an apartment at Hillside Park Apartments in the 2800 block of West 4th Street in Sioux City around 7:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke from the west side of the building. The fire was found in the kitchen of an apartment on the second floor. Crews quickly put out the fire.

Cougill said there was a lot of smoke on the second and third floors. One person in a different apartment was treated for smoke inhalation.

Damage was contained to the single apartment unit.

The believe the fire started in the kitchen. The fire is still under investigation.