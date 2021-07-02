Glowing red heat panel causes fire crews to respond to Perry Creek Elementary

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: Perry Creek Elementary School students were let out early after a Friday morning fire incident.

Private Paul Goeden of Sioux City Fire Rescue told KCAU 9 that a teacher reported a possible fire after seeing smoke and electrical coming from an office.

Upon arrival, fire crews found the source of the smoke coming from a heat panel glowing red due to heat. Whey they removed the panel, Goeden said crews saw sparks coming from it.

Maintenance then isolated the heat panel so nothing else was affected.

No one was injured during the incident, and students were let out for the day.

Electrical crews were making their way to the school to fix the issue.

PREVIOUS: Sioux City Fire Rescue put out an electrical fire at a local elementary school Friday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., a call of a fire was reported at Perry Creek Elementary School at 3501 Country Club Blvd.

An official told KCAU 9 that there was an electrical fire, adding that when they arrived on scene, they found a heating duct glowing red due to an electrical issue.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.