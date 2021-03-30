Sioux City Fire Rescue provides CPR training to city employees

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Over the next few days, more than 70 Sioux City employees will have had cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and “Stop the Bleed” training.

Anyone can have a medical emergency at any time, and the more people who know how to help, the more likely people are to survive those emergencies.

Sioux City Fire Rescue conducted the training and said the more, the merrier.

“There’s 450,000 sudden cardiac arrests a year in the United States and we don’t know who it’s gonna be or where it’s gonna be, so if it is here in the city and our employees are around, we want them to be able to save that person’s life,” said Terry Ragaller, of the Sioux City Fire Rescue.

Throughout the summer, Sioux City Fire Rescue will give CPR instruction to the community.