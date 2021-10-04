Sioux City Fire Rescue makes noise during Fire Prevention Week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s Fire Prevention Week, and Sioux City Fire Rescue is making some noise about it.

This years’ theme is “Learn the sounds of fire safety,” and they hosted an event over at Leif Erickson Park park Sunday to help families get prepared before disaster strikes.

The team is advising families to make sure to have working smoke detectors, to change out batteries every year, and most importantly, to have a plan.

Sioux City Fire Marshal Mark Aesoph told KCAU 9 why it is important to have a plan.

“Today’s furnishings inside your home create a lot of smoke when they burn, you do not have the time that you think to get out of your house, that’s why that early warning, early detection from that smoke alarm is so important,” Aesoph said.

As a way to embrace the 221 Fire Prevention Week, Sioux City Fire Rescue is asking everyone to do the following.

Plan your escape route

Routinely test your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, or install them in your

home if they are not present

Choose an outside meeting place

Practice your home fire drill

Sioux City Fire Prevention offers smoke detectors, if you would need them, year-round, as part of their SAFE (Smoke Alarm Fore Every) Home evaluation.