SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sunday marked the beginning of Fire Prevention Week and Sioux City Fire Rescue opened its doors to the public.

This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” Which encourages you to have a plan in case of a fire emergency.

Things like fire alarms, an escape plan, and a place to meet once you’ve escaped are all part of an emergency plan.

Besides opening dialog with the community, these open house events aim to bridge the gap between first responders and those they serve.

“When things aren’t so serious, they get to come in and see what life is like when we’re not doing emergency runs or doing our job and we open our doors up,” said Benjamin More head of Sioux City Fire Rescue. “We’re 24 hours a day, seven days a week. See what it’s like in the firehouse and meet some people. We’re here to serve the community so it’s always nice to get to know the community back.”

If you need a smoke detector for your home, Sioux City Fire Prevention offers free detectors and installation as part of their Safe Home program year round.