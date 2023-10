SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Fire Rescue is inviting the community to attend their Fallen Firefighters Ceremony.

The ceremony honors local firefighters who while serving.

“This ceremony honors those brave and selfless men who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving and protecting the City of Sioux City and its Citizens,” the release said.

The ceremony will be taking on Friday at 3 p.m. at the City Hall Council Chambers.