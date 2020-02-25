Sioux City Fire Rescue investigating house fire on Iowa Street

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Fire Rescue is investigating a suspicious house fire that happened on Monday morning.

Investigators believe that the fire was started by someone who fled the scene before the authorities arrived.

The house was filled with fire and smoke as firefighters battled the blaze for more than an hour.

Officials said at around 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning, Sioux City Fire Rescue received several calls of flames coming out of a home in the 1300 block of Iowa Street.

When first responders arrived, they found heavy smoke coming out of the house from a fire on the main floor.

Rescue crews said no one was in the house when firefighters arrived but the home had been red-tagged and vacant since November of last year.

“Right now, we don’t have any suspects on this. Although with the house being red-tagged and vacant, there was no power, no gas to the home. More than likely there will be a person involved in the ignition of this fire,” said Mark Aesoph, Sioux City Fire Marshal.

Investigators talked to neighbors at the scene and tried to determine what started the fire.

That investigation will continue on Monday night.