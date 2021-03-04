Sioux City Fire Rescue investigating 3 fires all happening within 1 hour

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Three fires broke out in the Riverside area of Sioux City Wednesday night. It’s raising possible arson concerns in Siouxland.

Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to all three of the calls which came in between 10 and 10:50 p.m.

One fire was located at 5310 Military Road, the second at 922 Edgewater Avenue, and the final fire happened 2114 Boies Street.

The fires were in close proximity as well. That and the timing of the fires has raised questions, which could now lead to a possible arson investigation.

“Obviously anytime you have three fires anywhere in the city but especially in this close proximity to one another its something we’ll look at very hard at this point once again we dont have anything right now thats directly related to that other than just the timing of these fires.” Fire Marshall Mark Aesoph.

The Sioux City PD will be assisting with an investigation.

According to Aesoph, all the fires were contained and there were no injuries.