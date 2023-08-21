SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The pools may be closed but another city department is here to help beat the heat.

Sioux City Fire Rescue hosted a hydrant party over at Pulaski Park Monday afternoon to help residents stay cool in these oppressive temperatures. It’s all part of the job, according to the department.

“Engine 3 who was just here, unfortunately, they had to leave to go on a call because they remain in service, so there’s always going to be an admin person there just to help monitor the hydrant party but usually the responds crew, they jump right in with the kids ’cause they enjoy it just as much as they do,” said Deputy Fire Marshal Ryan Collins.

Collins goes on to say that they typically only announce events like these on short notice so keep an eye peeled.