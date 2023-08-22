SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the extremely hot temperatures Siouxland’s dealing it, this is difficult for people who work outside.

Fire crews were called to a small grass fire earlier this afternoon around the regency of Sioux City.

Firefighters were able to extinguish a smoldering log that had caught fire. The cause of the grassfire is unknown at this time. KCAU 9 spoke to one member about how he and the fire crew work to stay cool during high-temperature days like today.

“Yeah, drinking lots of water beforehand, making sure you’re well hydrated, and then just continuing to do that during the day. And then when we have the time to stay inside and stay cool. Do that and take our time training inside and get as much as we can and then when we do get outside, just try to stay in the shade. Things like that,” Keyton Rushcamp Sioux City Fire and Rescue said.

Rushcamp states that if they are at a structure fire and battling the flames and heat for a prolonged period that they have a rehab bus that will be on the scene to provide care for a firefighter who may get overheated.