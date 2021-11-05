Sioux City Fire Rescue encourages people to check smoke alarms

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With daylight saving day approaching, officials with Sioux City Fire Rescue hope Siouxlanders check more than just their clocks.

Officials urge people to change the batteries in their smoke alarms at least once a year. Scott Kovarna is the lieutenant deputy fire marshal for Sioux City Fire Rescue. He says smoke alarms protect you when you’re most vulnerable.

“At night when you’re sleeping, it kind of serves as your nose because you can’t smell very well when you’re sleeping so as long as that alarm is going off to help warn you of a fire, that’s what helps us the most,” Kovarna said.

Kovarna said only 61% of the houses they entered the last three years had working smoke alarms. They will inspect or install two smoke alarms in your house for free. They have installed or checked over 7,700 smoke alarms since they started this program in 2018.

To get smoke alarms installed or your existing smoke alarms inspected for free, your smoke alarms inspected or installed call Sioux City Fire Rescue at (712) 279-6314.