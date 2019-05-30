Sioux City Fire Rescue EMS to hold a dedication and tours

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Fire Rescue is holding a dedication ceremony and ambulance tours on Friday morning.

Sioux City Fire Rescue EMS added four new Type-1 4×4 ambulances to help serve the community. These ambulances will provide a safer method of emergency transport in the unpredictable Iowa weather.

The SCFR EMS also enhanced their loading method for the stretchers to enhance the safety of the patient and to reduce the chance of EMS Team injury.

The new ambulances will be operating out of Station 1, Station 3, Station 4 and Station 5. Currently, the SCFR has 3-4 dedicated ambulances from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 2-3 overnight. There are backup ambulances that can be quickly staffed if needed during higher call volumes.

In 2018, SCFR EMS responded to 7802 calls and 5618 transported patients. In the first four months of 2019, they have responded to 2639 calls and 1926 transported patients. They are anticipating over 8,000 calls to 911 in 2019.

The dedication ceremony and ambulance tours will be at Fire Station 1 at 315 9th Street on Friday, May 31 at 11 a.m.