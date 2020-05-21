Fire officials credit smoke alarm for saving brothers from Sioux City house fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – New information about a Sioux City fire that injured two brothers has been released, including that a smoke alarm saved them.

Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to a fire of a residence at 1613 W 15th Street Sunday around 8 p.m. One of the brothers told fire investigators that he was alerted by a smoke alarm on the second floor that night. Officials had previously said there were no working smoke alarms. That brother was on the main floor and called 911. He then went to try to help his brother on the second floor but was overcome by smoke.

Sioux City Fire Rescue credit the smoke alarm and 911 call with saving the lives of the brothers. Officials said the smoke alarm had been installed by them when they responded to the home for a medical emergency on July 6, 2019.

The two brothers, Franklin Barclay, 64, and Darrold Barclay, 60, were later rescued by crews and later flown to a Lincoln hospital. Officials said Tuesday that the brothers were in stable condition.

Sioux City Fire Rescue also reported that the cause of the fire was due to a lit cigarette that ignited a mattress in the upstairs bedroom and then spread throughout the bedroom.