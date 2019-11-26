Sioux City Fire Rescue compete in annual “Movember” contest for local charity

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Some members of the Sioux City Fire Rescue are competing in the annual “Movember” contest to raise money for a local charity.

These members paid a small fee to grow a sweet “stache.”

The “stache” winner will be selected by popular vote on Facebook. Like equals votes! Click here to vote.

Bragging rights will also be awarded to the winner of the contest!

This year, more than $1,200 will be donated to Support Siouxland Soldiers for the holiday care packages for our deployed troops.

Last year, more than $800 was raised.

They will be presenting Support Siouxland Soldiers with a check on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse.

Latest Stories