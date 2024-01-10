SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Crews are still battling a house fire that started Wednesday morning.

Sioux City Fire Rescue received a report around 10:30 a.m. of a fire in the 2800 block of Myrtle Street. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the residence.

Lieutenant John Nelson with the Sioux City Fire Rescue told KCAU 9 that the fire started as a stove fire but then escalated to a structure fire.

A family was inside at the time of the fire but were able to get outside.

A pet dog has died as a result of smoke inhalation, Animal Rescue said.

While crews are still battling the fire, officials said they believe the home will be red-tagged.

This is a developing story.