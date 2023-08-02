SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City firefighters battled flames and exhausting conditions on Wednesday after being called to a house fire. Multiple firefighters had to be evaluated for heat exhaustion after crews remained on the scene for more than an hour.

The initial call was for a kitchen fire on the 5000 block of Orleans Avenue. When crews arrived, heavy smoke could be seen pouring from the structure. The home’s occupants and pets were already outside of the home.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Robert Wilson, the fire moved up to the second floor and eventually made its way to the roof. At one point, the smoke became so intense that firefighters had to be removed from the building.

“I pulled the crews back out of the structure, but we knocked down some of the fire from outside, and then when it was knocked down enough we worked our way back inside,” said Wilson, “One of our firefighters is being evaluated right now, I think just a little bit of heat exhaustion, so just checking his vitals, his body temperature was up a bit so we’re taking precautions to get him rehabbed and back in normal conditions.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the home is likely going to be red-tagged.