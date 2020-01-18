Closings
Sioux City Fire Rescue awarded CAAS gold-standard accreditation

by: KCAU Staff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – While snowplow and tow truck drivers will be getting a lot of praise for their hard work on Friday, Sioux City first responders are getting national commendations.

The Sioux City Fire Rescue announced they’ve been awarded gold-standard accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services (CAAS).

One member of Fire Rescue saying this means a lot.

“This kind of helps prove to ourselves and the community that we’re on the right track of providing the quality services that the citizens deserve,” said Jim Heiden, Sioux City Fire Rescue.

Sioux City is just one of four cities in the U.S. with all four emergency service teams with full accreditation.

