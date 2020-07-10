Sioux City Fire Rescue at scene of fire for more than two hours

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An apparent grill fire in a home’s garage kept Sioux City Fire Rescue tied up for more than two hours on Thursday night.

Adding to the challenge, the garage and home at 4800 West Street sits at the top of a steep driveway, making it difficult to manuever equipment and impossible for our photographer to see the structure.

Tanker trucks needed to pump water up to the fire scene. The Hinton Fire Department provided mutual aid, bringing in two tanker trucks.

Fire crews were on the scene for more than two hours. There has been no word if anyone was injured.

