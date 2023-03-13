SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Fire Rescue is asking the public for any information regarding an early Monday morning fire.

The fire department said in a release that crews were called at 4:15 a.m. to a garage fire in the 2500 block of South Cedar Street. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke and flames coming from an unattached garage.

The fire was extinguished, contained to just the garage. There was also heat damage to a detached garage next to the garage fire.

No one was injured during the incident.

Six apparatus and 23 firefighters were on the scene.

Authorities are investigating the fire. Anyone with information about incident is asked to contact Sioux City Fire Rescue by fireprevention@sioux-city.org or by calling 712-279-6377.